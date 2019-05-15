Everything In The Urban Outfitters Beauty Line Is Under £20

At one point in time, the hour-long face beat — complete with contour, highlight, baking, and draping — was seemingly the norm, but a counterculture has been reigning supreme in the last few years. Beauty-obsessed millennials are leaning into a minimal approach with maximum output. And Urban Outfitters joined in on the easy-does-it beauty lineup last year when it released Ohii, an in-house brand that has hair, skin care, and makeup products.
For years, Urban Outfitters has carried a carefully curated selection of beauty brands such as Ouai and Benefit Cosmetics. Ohii stands a part as a private-label option created with the Urban customer in mind. The collection has clearly targeted the Instagram-loving generation with the product selection. First, the entire line is affordable, with everything under £20. Second, every piece is photo worthy, from the Soft Glow Highlighter to the Glistening Gummy Glosses with fun names like “Golden Charge” and “Rose Quartz.”
In case you haven't checked out the line for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best Ohii beauty offerings, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.