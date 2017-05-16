23 Reasons To Shop The Urban Outfitters Beauty Section This Summer

There are plenty of stores we go to for everything (like Target, for example). But when it comes to cool, on-trend items that are anything but basic, one particular destination comes to mind: Urban Outfitters. While we’ve certainly found the our share of slip dresses, duvets, and lace bralettes there, it's the retailer's impressive beauty selection we clamour over every single month.
That's because Urban Outfitters offers plenty out-of-the-box, indie beauty finds we never knew we needed, but can't live without. Forget the Calvin Klein underwear Kendall Jenner wears. We want our favourite Milk Makeup products with some floral water body mist that may or may not cleanse our spirits. Needless to say, the lineup is eclectic, expansive, and always changing to keep up with the trends.
Ahead, we've rounded up every single item hitting the store this summer. We’re talking natural dry shampoos, body scrubs, and, face mists so good — you might want to buy it in bulk.