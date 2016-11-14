There has been a lot of Harry Potter hype lately, but for many, witchcraft is a very real way of life. While Wicca and other nature-based faiths are far more than just a trend, lately, beauty companies are borrowing elements from their traditions. Our own staffers have gotten tarot card manicures and crystal-healing hair removal treatments, and the number of serums that have been blessed and infused with sacred plants has skyrocketed.
So with respect to occultism, we collected 28 mystical products that will appeal to the low-key witch inside of you. Pamper yourself before the next moon cycle (we all need some self-care right now) and remember: Using your powers for good always trumps the other option.
If you can't carry around your tiger's eye all day, why not wear it? Forego the jewelry and opt for a stone-infused fragrance that will help you channel balance, strength, and luck while smelling like sandalwood and suede.
Adorn EDP Fragrance, $24, available at Urban Outfitters.
A bath soak that resembles a potion vial? We dig it. It's filled with Epsom salt, calendula flowers, lemon balm, and chamomile flowers for the ultimate peace of mind.
Aquarian Soul Bath Soak Vial, $6 in Full Moon, available at Urban Outfitters.
Before you hit the pillow, spritz this mist all over your face for a boost of hydration before you count sheep. Formulated with aloe vera, rose, and geranium, it smells just as good as you might imagine.
Biodara Immortal Mist Face Spray, $39, available at Free People.
Swap out your bath bomb for this soothing potion of green tea, organic seaweed, goat milk, and lavender.
Page Thirty Three Bath Brew, $14, available at Urban Outfitters.
This might look like a minimalist jar of crushed eggshells, but it's actually a centuries-old recipe for protection. Depending on how witchy you're feeling, sprinkle a dash on your windowsill or doorway, or toss a tablespoon into your bath for a protective and therapeutic experience.
House Of Intuition Cascarilla, $8, available at Urban Outfitters.
Fans of rose will love this toner, which can be used to rejuvenate your skin after cleansing or as an aromatherapeutic mist before bed. If you're acne-prone, the steam-distilled lavender will help heal any ongoing blemishes or inflammation.
Cosmos Lavender + Witch Hazel Toner, $28, available at Cosmos.
Spray this purifying mist around your room, take a deep breath, and let the stresses of the day slip away.
Trimaran Botanicals Sacred Smudge Mist, $56, available at Free People.
Pour these millennial pink bath salts into a tub and treat yourself to a sweet-smelling spa indulgence.
Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts, $18, available at Herbivore.
Formulated with aloe vera and floral waters, this body mist cools the physical body, but is also meant to soothe your "over-heated spirit." Keep it within reach the next time you're home in bed on a mental-health day.
Plantfolk Apothecary Moon Water, $18, available at Urban Outfitters.
This genderless perfume mixes the feminine with the traditionally masculine. The base notes of tobacco, leather, and musk deliciously combine with Moroccan rose for a sultry, modern fragrance that reboots your chakras.
NOVA Perfume Chakra, $120, available at NOVA.
Treat yourself to a spicy and decadent bath featuring the tantalizing scents of cacao, tuberose, and cinnamon. Put on some Stevie Nicks, light a few candles, and let your mind fade into ultimate bliss.
Gem Honey Bath Salt Jar, $28, available at Urban Outfitters.
If you're dipping your toe into magick, one of the first herbs you'll hear of is healing mugwort. This warming body oil is said to help train your body to handle stress for longer periods of time with the help of olive oil, white sage, and mugwort.
Poppy And Someday Canyon Sun, $45, available at Poppy And Someday.
Clear mind, full heart...can't mess up your liquid liner?
Little Moon Essentials Clear Mind Mist, $10, available at Urban Outfitters.
The fine-haired and the oil-prone will fall for this talc-free powder. Tap a teaspoon of it in the spots you think need some extra volume, allow it to settle, then massage it in.
Lulu Organics Hair Powder, $10, available at Free People.
This all-over oil is deeply replenishing when temps drop below 50. The white sage, juniper, and desert cedar are shockingly softening — you really will think it's got some special power.
Barnaby Black The Mystic Replenish Oil, $45, available at Urban Outfitters.
Bring a pot of water to a gentle boil and toss in two tablespoons of this herbal mix. Cover, let it brew for 20 minutes, then pour it over your hair to nourish your scalp.
Plantfolk Apothecary Flowers In Her Hair Rinse, $22, available at Plantfolk Apothecary.
Unwind with this Himalayan crystal salt stone, perfect for deep tissue massages and general easing of tension.
Evolution Salt Co. Crystal Salt Massage Stone, $8, available at Urban Outfitters.
Witches love the stars, moon, and sun — but not sun damage. Smooth this SPF 30 all over your face and neck to reveal a natural glow and get protection.
Sun Project Shimmer Sun Essence, $27, available at Free People.
Sleep is a beautiful thing, so when you need to calm down come sundown, spray this mist over your chest to catch some ZZZs.
Little Moon Essentials Sleep Come Easy Mist, $10, available at Urban Outfitters.
Swap out your body lotion for this luxurious oil, which leaves your skin glowing like the Harvest Moon.
Remix By Giselle Wasfie Body Oil, $55, available at Remix.
This argan and olive oil hair treatment softens every strand — and only requires a pea-sized amount.
Lulu Organics Hair Oil, $30, available at Birchbox.
Sloughing off rough skin and boosting circulation is the secret to baby-soft legs.
Cedar+Stone Scrub, $12, available at Urban Outfitters.
Triangles are symbolic for many different groups, but they generally represent female strength and power. Plus, a triangular soap is just so much easier to hold onto when you're scrubbing down in the shower.
Bar Soap Brooklyn The Equilateral, $12, available at Bar Soap Brooklyn.
This soap (with embedded crystals) relieves your muscle pain and restores your mental health to the top of its game.
Wild Medicine Bar Soap in Rose Quartz, $22, available at Wild Medicine.
If you feel like your radiator is sucking your skin dry, take a lukewarm bath with this moisturizing bath salt. Step out of the water and feel silky smooth before you even rub on your body oil.
Fig+Moss Premium Bath Soak in Coconut Kelp, $18, available at Fig+Moss.
This marula oil spot treatment is gentle, non-drying, and smells amazing. (How many acne products can you say that about?) Bonus: It helps relieve eczema and fade dark spots.
Prim Botanicals Potion No.2, $26, available at Prim Botanicals.
Rub this shampoo bar from roots to ends for the glossiest hair of your life.
Three Sisters Apothecary Shampoo Bar in Lavender & Tea Tree, $12, available at Soup Caldron.
A serum for all skin types that prevents damage from environmental stressors? We'll take five.
Poppy and Someday Neroli Blossom Serum, $45, available at Poppy Someday.
