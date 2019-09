"Avoiding all things political that I can. Planning to listen to music through as much of work as I can to avoid hearing the inevitable political talk that will happen around me. Diving into work headfirst to distract from anything else. When the above fails and I'm out of work to do, I have an ebook checked out from my library that I can focus on instead. Also, Reddit (some subs anyway). Watching for sales on a couple things I've been planning to buy, because honestly, a little retail therapy would be nice right now. Once I get home from work, diving into video games." — Luminaria19 "Just keeping busy. Gonna do some laundry, read the books I've been neglecting, study for the LSAT, maybe go into the city and do some shopping. Life goes on." — imaseacow "My husband and I hugged for like five minutes this morning, just in a 'I can't believe this is real' comforting way. I [gave] my kitten head rubs and a treat before I left for work. I keep telling myself the House and Senate won't let him do anything too drastic and especially anything that will set us back 40-50 years. As far as what am I doing to distract myself, I'm trying to throw myself into work (unfortunately I don't have a whole lot on my plate today). And I'm bumping some loud trap edm in my headphones (this part is working better). Also staying the hell off Facebook cause I'm from the south, so yea, that should tell you what my FB feed looks like. Sigh. Everything...will...be...okay. I hope." — melloraver