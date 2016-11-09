Regardless of whom you supported at the polls, this past year has been exhausting. If you woke up this morning feeling like you desperately need a break, you're not alone. Across the internet, people are advocating for radical self-care today, whether that means scrolling through photos of cute animals on Twitter or going offline completely.
We wanted to know how women are recovering from the election, so we took to Reddit — specifically /r/AskWomen — to find out. Below, we've rounded up the different types of self-care that women are practicing today. Of course, there's no "right" way to care for yourself, but maybe one of these approaches will work for you.
Some women are avoiding social media and the news altogether...
"Avoiding all things political that I can. Planning to listen to music through as much of work as I can to avoid hearing the inevitable political talk that will happen around me. Diving into work headfirst to distract from anything else. When the above fails and I'm out of work to do, I have an ebook checked out from my library that I can focus on instead. Also, Reddit (some subs anyway). Watching for sales on a couple things I've been planning to buy, because honestly, a little retail therapy would be nice right now. Once I get home from work, diving into video games." — Luminaria19
"Just keeping busy. Gonna do some laundry, read the books I've been neglecting, study for the LSAT, maybe go into the city and do some shopping. Life goes on." — imaseacow
"My husband and I hugged for like five minutes this morning, just in a 'I can't believe this is real' comforting way. I [gave] my kitten head rubs and a treat before I left for work. I keep telling myself the House and Senate won't let him do anything too drastic and especially anything that will set us back 40-50 years. As far as what am I doing to distract myself, I'm trying to throw myself into work (unfortunately I don't have a whole lot on my plate today). And I'm bumping some loud trap edm in my headphones (this part is working better). Also staying the hell off Facebook cause I'm from the south, so yea, that should tell you what my FB feed looks like. Sigh. Everything...will...be...okay. I hope." — melloraver
...or finding ways to take action.
"I have been watching a lot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It soothes me. Later today, I'm going to try to be a bit more action-oriented. I want to start figuring out a plan to graduate as quickly as possible so I can move back to my lovely home, Canada." — YourWaterloo
"Trying to get my gender correct on all of my IDs before January, and then I'm going to see how I can get involved to get liberals elected in 2018 (or 2017 if any elections happen then)." — cynegyth
"I'm going to sign up to volunteer. Been putting it off with excuses because I work long hours and take classes. But it's all I can think to do." — callyournextwitness
But, more than anything else, many women are seeking comfort.
"I ordered tickets for a holiday light display at a botanical garden in December, and started listening to Christmas music to cheer me up this morning. Also, vitamin D supplements, pumpkin coffee, and crepes for breakfast." — theglitterfactoryy
"I stayed up til 5 a.m. U.K. time to watch the results, so not feeling very peppy. I cried for a bit; that felt good. Then I saw a video of Nick Jonas messing up a guitar solo and managed a chuckle. Most helpfully, though, I'm taking regular breaks from thinking and just being present. It is torture getting lost in mental doom scenarios, especially when you don't realize it's happening. Sometimes I've thought a thousand angry thoughts before I snap out of it. So I take breaks to just be with present sensation. Right now, there is sun, it's warm, it's quiet, my room smells like Christmas candles. I'm alive. There's a lot to be grateful for. I still love you, America, and want to move there, if he'll let me." — TheCliterati
"Hugging. Lots and lots of hugging with my S.O." — Flask_of_Amontillado
"Ordered myself a dozen long-stem yellow roses. They just arrived and are stunning! Also, it came with a $100 gift card for wine. It's 10:30 a.m... I'm feeling better already!" — ThisEpiphany
"I am being good to people. I bought doughnuts for my office. I am determined to single-handedly outweigh the hate that is bubbling up in this country. I WILL HAVE A GOOD FUCKING DAY and no one can stop me. Edit: But also I'm gonna drink a lot when I get home." — leahflix
Bottom line: If even the smallest thing, like getting an extra hug from your significant other, helps you through the day, we urge you to do it. Take care of yourself and loved ones, however you see fit.
