If anything, it'll be a nice distraction from the torture, I thought — and that's exactly what it was. As Itzkowitz dimmed the lights further, she placed a crystal on the center of my chest, gave me two to hold in my hands, and pressed lavender oils on the different pulse points of my feet, head, arms, and heart. I immediately felt myself drift off into a state of pure relaxation, and after 10 blissful minutes, she moved on to the laser portion.As we slipped on our LED sunglasses, I spread-eagled, and she swiftly got to work. And you know what? Each zap felt like a tiny nudge compared to the painful, claw-like pinches I had experienced before. Maybe it was my state of relaxation, maybe it was actually a physical reaction in my body, but in 15 short minutes, the entire area was finished — and I was, shockingly, sort of sad when the treatment came to an end. Did I just enjoy that? I thought.Itzkowitz claimed that Reiki would also help the skin heal faster by a few hours, and — while I wouldn't go so far as to say I noticed any truth in that — I will say this: It was the easiest, most relaxing experience I have ever had with hair-removal, ever.Of course, like any other laser hair treatment , I've still got five or six sessions left in me. But if it's anything like the first, you better believe I'll be running to my next appointment. Who knew that painlessly ripping out my body hairs came down to balancing my chakras? Waxing, fillers , you're next.