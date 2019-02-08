Skip navigation!
What's A Dermaplaning Facial?
Megan Decker
You Can Now Use Ulta Rewards Points To Get Your Brows Done
Megan Decker
Feb 8, 2019
Beauty
The Best Razor For Shaving Your Pubes — According To Porn Stars
Rachel Lubitz
Feb 7, 2019
Beauty
11 Hair-Removal Products That Actually Work
Rebecca Taras
Jan 15, 2019
Beauty
Everything You Want To Know About Butt Hair (& We Mean
Everyt...
“Can You Talk To Me About Butt Hair?” is the email subject line I never thought I’d write. Not that butt hair is a rare thing: You have it, I have
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
So You Want To Shave Your Vagina...
Three months ago, my coworker turned me on to a safety razor after listening to me bitch about ingrown hairs for far too long. After I gave up waxing
by
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
5 Women On How They
Really
Feel About Their Laser Hair R...
When shaving becomes too time-consuming, regular waxes continue to hurt like a bitch, and epilating feels like a form of modern torture, laser hair
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How To Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs
Everywhere
It's happened to the best of us. One day, you're shaving your body like always, maybe along your bikini line or down your armpits. Then a few days later,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
6 Women On Why They're Over Shaving Their Armpit Hair
Shaving or not shaving your body hair is an entirely personal decision akin to wearing lipstick or getting Botox or, idk, dressing in head-to-toe hot
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
7 Celebrities Who Are All About The Bush
Tons of women on the internet right now are opening up about why they're putting down the razor or breaking up with their bikini waxer as they halt the
by
Us
Beauty
Instagram Is Divided Over MAC's Decision To Leave Facial Hai...
Earlier this month, Urban Decay's decision to embrace "real skin" by sharing images of makeup artists showing off their pores, freckles, breakouts, and
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
This
Is The Secret To A Less-Painful Wax
Whether you're a routine waxer, or you're thinking about getting your first bikini wax ahead of your summer vacation, you probably already know that few
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Black Girl's Guide To Laser Hair Removal
As much as some of us love the idea of getting rid of unwanted fuzz forever, laser hair removal sure does come with a lot of caveats. You'll need a
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Best Way To Remove Facial Hair —
Without
Irritating ...
Sometimes you have sensitive skin. Sometimes you have acne. Sometimes you have peach fuzz on your face that you'd like to remove. And sometimes, if you're
by
Daniela Morosini
Beauty
The Black Girls' Guide To Shaving
Shaving or hair removal is hardly a requirement — it's your body (and, uhh, body hair), so do with it what you please. But for those who opt for it,
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
8 Ways To Remove Facial Hair — Without Everyone In The Mall Watching
Body hair is predictable. It grows back from a shave or a wax at a steady pace, making itself known day by day. You likely never look down at your pubic
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
The Bikini Trimmer That Changed How I Think About Hair Removal
I'm not someone who has experimented too much with different modes of body hair removal. I've never used a laser on my armpits, I rarely groom my brows,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Oil Makes Shaving My Vagina
So
Much Better
Whatever you do (or don't do) with your pubic area is between you and your maker. But in the spirit of over-sharing, I briefly tried laser hair removal
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
The One Hair-Removal Method You Haven't Tried Yet
Deciding whether you'd like to remove your body hair or leave it au naturel is easy. The hard part comes after you've made that choice, when you're
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
So, You're Pregnant & Want To Shave Your Vagina...
"Do you have any idea how hard it is to shave your vagina when you can't even see it?" my friend, in her eighth month of pregnancy, practically shouted at
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Ingrown Hair Removal Videos Are The Newest Extraction Craze
By now, everyone who shaves knows that the upkeep can be quite the hassle. This is especially true when you take into account just how easy it is to
by
Brianna Arps
Beauty
The Strange Secret History Of Hair Removal Will Blow Your Mind
From Rome to Peaky Blinders, the 21st century has blessed our Netflix accounts with an array of period dramas praised for their attention to historical
by
Rose Lander
Beauty
What It's Like To Date With "Excess" Facial & Body Hair
When God was handing out hair, I must have been first in line. I'm not talking thick, luscious, glossy hair on my head — although that would be nice.
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Skin Care
PSA: You Need To Change Your Razor, STAT
Recently, the Refinery29 beauty team got into a heated debate over shaving. More specifically, how often one needs to change his or her razor. As an
by
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
Confessions Of A Vagina Facialist
Marta Camkiran is an aesthetician at Haven Spa in New York City. She's worked in the beauty industry for nearly two decades and helped create Haven Spa's
by
Refinery29
Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross On Waxing Her Nose Hairs: "Just Say No"
Waxing is a beauty ritual that can vary in levels of discomfort, depending on the area. Eyebrows? Sure. Legs? A little painful, but worth it. And nose
by
Jen Anderson
Beauty
The One Shaving Myth You Need To Stop Believing
Think back to the first time you picked up a razor. Whether you were alone with your blade in the shower or trapped at the sink with a parent, you were
by
Kayla Isaacs
Beauty
10 Hair Removal Disasters We Can't Stop Thinking About
We firmly believe that you should be able to do anything you want with your hair, whether it’s growing on your head or on another part of your body. But
by
Valis Vicenty
Beauty
Paris Jackson Is Showing Off Her Leg Hair For The Best Reason
To say that Paris Jackson has more eyes on her than the average 19-year-old would be a vast understatement. She may not have had much say in the matter
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Pubic Hair Grooming-Related Injuries Are On The Rise
Unkempt bushes were peak sexy in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but a lot has changed since the Summer of Love and the decade that followed — including the way
by
Rachel Krause
Celebrity Beauty
Amber Rose Is Bringing Back Her Bush, No Matter What Instagram Th...
Update: Amber Rose exclusively told us the real story about that famous bush photo. Check out what she has to say here. This story was originally
by
Meagan Fredette
