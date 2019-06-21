Between swapping out bubblegum pink, lilac, fire-engine red, and platinum blonde hair colors in the span of six months — and the fact that she's continuously getting massive tattoos — Halsey is one of those celebrities who is never not surprising us with her beauty choices.
But while she has favored boldness in the past, for the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the singer decided to keep things more low-key, posing with her natural curls and, yes, even a little armpit stubble.
If you know the internet at all, then you know that this cover has predictably ignited it. After Halsey posted the image on Instagram, comments like "How you gonna kill us all this early in the morning," "Appreciate that they didn’t edit your underarms and that you have your natural hair. Keepin' it 100," and an ultra-excited, "EXCUSE ME THE ARMPIT STUBBLE?!?!?! I’M SCREAMING!!!!!!!" started rolling in. Plenty of celebrities themselves were fans, too, with Demi Lovato commenting: "There so much yes about this picture idk where to start."
On Twitter, singer Zara Larsson wrote, "I loooove the fact that they didn't edit the armpits like most magazines would do. Women are not little babies who don't have body hair."
I loooove the fact that they didn't edit the armpits like most magazines would do. Women are not little babies who don't have body hair. Stunning cover 👌 https://t.co/POHNCnIK9W— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 20, 2019
Unfortunately, just as predictably, there have been some serious haters who've joined the conversation as well, including people who seemingly cannot comprehend a non-male celebrity making their own choices when it comes to grooming or not grooming their body hair. In the past, when stars like Amandla Stenberg and Lourdes Leon walked red carpets with unshaved armpits and legs, they also got a steady stream of negative feedback from trolls.
Like them, Halsey has plenty of experience when it comes to shutting down ignorant comments. Back in 2018, the singer posted a series of selfies on Twitter that happened to show the beginnings of some armpit stubble. After a commenter replied "what the hell is this?!!!" with a sticker over her armpit, Halsey simply replied: "It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain?"
It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain? https://t.co/cLhMxVilyZ— h (@halsey) April 6, 2018
So yeah, we're sure Halsey knows how to handle any criticism of her grooming techniques that comes her way — not that she (or anyone) should ever have to.
