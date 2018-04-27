Last Wednesday, I was packing for a week-long visit to Atlanta. Even though I'd be staying at a nice hotel for part of it, I still brought full-sized everything: shampoo, conditioner, leave-in, curling cream, coil gel. And it's a good thing that I did. The itty bitty bottles of product that the hotel provided, laden with alcohols and surfactants, would do absolutely nothing for my curls. Halsey knows the struggle, too, and got vocal about it on Twitter. "I've been traveling for years now and it's been so frustrating that the hotel industry entirely alienates people of color," the singer, who is biracial, tweeted on April 26. "I can't use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying."
I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color. I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying.— h (@halsey) April 27, 2018
Although it was just one opinion from one person, social media erupted into a few different debates. One was the validity of Halsey's ethnicity. "You are one of the white people sweetie," one Twitter user said. "No. I am not," Halsey answered. Case closed. But aside from the ignorance, a bigger conversation erupted about privilege.
If it’s white privilege to have shampoo & conditioner at a hotel....I demand a bottle that would wash more than a 1/3 of my hair...& what’s with the cheap stuff? Perhaps my white privilege deserves Pantene or equivalent —— Heather (@hrenee80) April 27, 2018
OR I JUST STOP WHINING & BRING MY OWN SHAMPOO
?
Some people argued that Halsey should just bring her own shampoo — and many added that she has the means to do so. But Halsey's point is more than just one of convenience; it's about consideration. "I'm fortunate enough to be financially in a position to [bring my own shampoo]," Halsey said. "But POC traveling frequently for work/medical reasons might not be." If you need more than the TSA allows for a carry-on bag, it costs around $25 to check a piece of luggage each way — which isn't chump change for some people. And even if you did want to purchase full-sized haircare products when you got to your destination, some stores don't offer a variety of selections for those with natural and relaxed hair, as well as protective styles. It's a risk that sometimes isn't worth taking. I know I didn't want to.
I’m fortunate enough to be financially in a position to do so, but POC traveling frequently for work/medical reasons might not be. Just making a point is all! https://t.co/6u7PWqc1yY— h (@halsey) April 27, 2018
"The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement," Halsey continued. "If white ppl can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to. Its an 'insignificant' example of a bigger problem. That’s all!"
Consumers of color aren't "other," even though brands have made us feel that way for years on end. As one Twitter user wrote, "It may seem insignificant to you, but it's one of the many things you see daily that illustrates you're an odd one out." The beauty industry's starting to do its part, by expanding their shade ranges and even changing the way that they list their foundation shades. As Halsey pointed out — why can't hotels follow suit? If you're going to include amenities, they should work for all your guests — even if they do come in three-ounce sizes.
