In a sea of classic Hollywood fingerwaves and red carpet updos at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, Halsey’s buzzcut served not only as a standout, but also as the final word in showing that the shaved style has never been more beautiful. It’s a trend that started with Amandla Stenberg, who got buzzed for a movie role earlier this year. Then came Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevigne. Suddenly, ultra-cool girl code dictates that hair is totally optional.
While Stewart admitted to not knowing what to do with her freshly-shorn locks and Delevingne cut hers for an upcoming role, Halsey seems to own her look in a way that’s tipping the inspiration scale. Earlier this month, the biracial singer told Nylon magazine: “Hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in my life. It’s one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of color. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to be able to prove that I could still love myself if I did it.”
She doesn't just carry the style with complete aplomb. Halsey also dishes out a few beauty lessons in how to rock the look with feminine details: Tonight, she paired her statement-making hair with out-to-there lashes, pink-dusted lips and eyelids, and a stellar body highlight. Buzzcuts just for the boys? Yeah, we don’t think so.
