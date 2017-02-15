Hunger Games Star Amandla Stenberg Opens Up About Shaving Her Head

@amandlastenberg is on a mission to infiltrate Hollywood. The activist star talks to kindred spirit and filmmaker @iammaasante about the radical sincerity that brought them together. Head to dazeddigital.com to read more. Photography @ben_toms Styling @robbiespencer Interview @simranhans Taken from the spring 2017 issue of Dazed, on sale this Thursday, 16th February. Amandla wears @calvinklein, @dior and @coach.

A post shared by Dazed (@dazed) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:01am PST