Hunger Games Star Amandla Stenberg Opens Up About Shaving Her Head

Amandla Stenberg's career is on fire right now. First, she stole our hearts as Rue in the first Hunger Games movie. Now, she's starring in the upcoming film Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon. But while you may only recognize Stenberg with her signature curls, last month the actress said goodbye to her hair, shaving it all off — and she's finally opening up about the bold beauty move for Dazed.
Although she admitted she's wanted to make the chop for a while, it turns out she officially went for it her role in her upcoming film, Where Hands Touch. But that didn't make the move any easier. Stenberg told the publication it was hard to distance her perception of beauty from her full head of hair. "It was emotional, because I understood how my hair had been a symbol of self-love and self-acceptance for some people, and I understood how having that representation was important to some young girls," she said.
That's not to say she regrets it. In fact, the young activist said the big transformation made her realize that her hair has nothing to do with self-acceptance. "My acceptance of myself, my ethnicity, my blackness, my everything is there whether or not I have hair."
