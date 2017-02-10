Story from Movies

People Are NOT Okay With Amandla Stenberg’s “Nazi Romance” Movie

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
Amandla Stenberg's latest role is evoking some very strong emotions in the Twitterverse. The 18-year-old is starring in Amma Asante's (Belle) 2017 film Where Hands Touch, about a biracial teen in Nazi Germany who falls for a Hitler Youth member, per Variety. In January, they Instagrammed a photo of their shaved head (which was for the role). "The story is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany," they wrote. As you can imagine, the plot of the movie has been boiled down to two words: Nazi romance. And people are having a hard time with that. "I know I didn't just read that Amandla Stenberg is starring in a Nazi romantic film," one critic wrote. "AMANDLA GET OUT OF THAT NAZI LOVIN MOVIE" tweeted another. Mostly, though, it's a lot of hilariously indignant GIFs. Obviously, people have a reason to be skeptical: the film has the disturbing potential to romanticize Nazis and Nazism. But as nobody deriding the movie has actually seen a single second of footage yet, we can't know how Where Hands Touch will navigate that tricky territory. In the meantime, enjoy these impassioned reactions.
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series