Some people argued that Halsey should just bring her own shampoo — and many added that she has the means to do so. But Halsey's point is more than just one of convenience; it's about consideration. "I'm fortunate enough to be financially in a position to [bring my own shampoo]," Halsey said. "But POC traveling frequently for work/medical reasons might not be." If you need more than the TSA allows for a carry-on bag, it costs around $25 (£18) to check a piece of luggage each way — which isn't chump change for some people. And even if you did want to purchase full-sized haircare products when you got to your destination, some shops don't offer a variety of selections for those with natural and relaxed hair, as well as protective styles. It's a risk that sometimes isn't worth taking. I know I didn't want to.