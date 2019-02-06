This weekend, Halsey will follow in the footsteps of A-listers like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Drake, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift by hosting and performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. (No pressure, or anything.)
When the singer steps out on stage for the first time, fans might not even recognize her — not just because she'll be flexing her comedic chops instead of serenading the crowd with "Without Me," but because her hair is now bright, fire-engine red. Halsey referred to the look on Instagram as "mod Pokémon trainer," a reference that '90s kids everywhere will instantly understand.
The rising star has been experimenting with color in a big way over the past few months, dyeing her hair a dusty pink and then letting Twitter choose her hair color (they went with lilac) before going platinum blonde. Considering Halsey has both shaved her head completely and rocked feather eyebrows, this definitely isn't her most extreme look yet — but it is her boldest dye job that we know of. Plus, her latest Instagram Story shows that David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust was a major inspiration... and as far as hair color inspo goes, you can't really beat that.
