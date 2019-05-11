Skip navigation!
Drake
Beauty
Drake Responds To Plastic-Surgery Rumors
by
aimee simeon
More from Drake
Pop Culture
Drake Shows Off His Seriously Jumbo Plane — But Don’t You Dare Call It A Rental
Alexis Reliford
May 11, 2019
Music
Did Drake's Grammys Shade Get His Speech Cut Off?
Courtney E. Smith
Feb 11, 2019
Work & Money
How Much Is Drake Really Worth?
Ludmila Leiva
Feb 8, 2019
Music
The Bella Hadid & Drake References In The Weeknd's New Song ...
The Weeknd is starting 2019 with a bang. His new single with Gesaffelstein, "Lost In The Fire," gets frank about everything from Drake's secret child to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Drake Kisses & Touches 17-Year-Old Girl Onstage In Resurfaced Vid...
An old video of Drake appearing to kiss and fondle a 17-year-old girl has resurfaced on Twitter. In the video, posted by Twitter user @thespookgod, Drake
by
Sara Hendricks
Pop Culture
Kanye West’s Feud With Drake Reaches A New Level Of Petty
Kim Kardashian West is Kanye West’s wife, but she’s also a cosmetics mogul, a reality TV star, and a bastion of pop culture for this decade. It’s no
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
21 Celebrity Tattoos That Made Headlines In 2018
A lot of seriously strange, exciting, and heartbreaking moments happened in 2018: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber eloped; there were two royal weddings
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Kim K & The Mother Of Drake’s Child Speak Out On His Feud With Ka...
Another day, another feud, another weigh-in on the drama from Kim Kardashian West. Kanye West recently shared upwards of 125 tweets about his public feud
by
Alexis Reliford
Music
Kanye West's Drake Tweets, Explained
Kanye West has many things to say to Drake...so he’s saying those things to Twitter. West and Drake recently became entangled in a very public feud that
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Drake's Huge New Tattoo Took 12 Hours — & It's Not Done...
Between matching sharks with Rihanna, Lil Wayne's face, and his dad's mugshot, Drake is a veritable connoisseur of unforgettable tattoos. Over the
by
Rachel Lubitz
Grammy Awards
The Grammys' Big 4 Are Full Of POC — But I'm Still Side...
Of all of the traditional award shows — Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Tonys — the Grammys are by far the most interesting to watch. I’m definitely
by
Sesali Bowen
Work & Money
Ashamed Of Your 2018 Music Choices? Spotify Is Here to Drag You
This was a weird year — though, to be honest, which year in recent memory wasn’t? And, for many of us, music was a lifeline. But have you ever stopped
by
Ludmila Leiva
Music
All The Top Streaming Artists On Spotify In 2018 Are Men
Spotify has released its stats for 2018, and now we know how what some 191 million people globally listened to on the biggest streaming service in the
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Meek Mill Explains Why He Came For Drake: "I Was Just Out Of Cont...
Three years after Meek Mill came for Drake on social media for allegedly not writing his own raps, the one-time beau of Nicki Minaj has revealed why he
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
The Feud Continues: Someone Tried To Attack Pusha-T In Drake'...
Drake and Pusha-T's feud has just escalated, and it looks like some fans may have been behind it. As is tradition, much of the rappers' issues have been
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
What I Learned About Drake After Trolling His 32nd Birthday Party
Drake turned 32 on Wednesday. But on Tuesday night, he threw a 2000s-themed birthday party that made those of us born in the the late ‘80s and early
by
Sesali Bowen
Drake
Drake's 2000s-Themed Birthday Party Featured A Flip Phone Cake
Just imagine the birthday party you could throw if your net worth was $100 million. The decor would be next-level, the guest list would be lit, and even
by
Olivia Harrison
Music
Drake Finally Explained Why He Quit The Pusha T & Kanye Feud
If you’ve been waiting for a Drake diss track after his Pusha T and Kanye West feud, don’t hold your breath. Drake discussed the feud that abruptly
by
Anna Millard
Music
Drake Revealed Why He Had To Cancel His Miami Shows & We're ...
Drake was forced to reschedule two Miami shows on his Aubrey and The Three Migos tour, and no, it had absolutely nothing to do with his ongoing feud
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Get Why Everyone's Being So ...
Ahead of the 2018 Emmys, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her friendship with Drake was still going strong — so strong, in fact, that she even turned to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Trap Glazed: What To Make Of Men Like Drake
There’s a chance that you’ve sensed a general feeling of heartbreak in the air over the past month or so. It’s because Drake — the Black
by
Sesali Bowen
Pop Culture
Is This Drake’s New Girlfriend?
Rumors of a romance between Drake and 18-year-old model Bella Harris went rampant this week. New reports surfaced claiming the two were spotted eating
by
Alejandra Salazar
Pop Culture
The Fate Of Kanye & Drake’s Friendship Rest On North West's ...
North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is only five years of age and, yet, she might just be one of the most powerful forces in the
by
Madison Medeiros
Music
Drake Clarifies His Position On Trump With A Single Profanity
Rapper Drake may hail from the United States’ neighbor to the north, Canada, but that doesn’t stop him from voicing his opinions on domestic affairs.
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
Party Of Three? Drake, Odell Beckham Jr & Kourtney K.'s Ex F...
Summer games are turning into legal woes for Drake, Younes Bendjima, and Odell Beckham Jr. People reports that male model Bennett Sipes is planning to sue
by
Meagan Fredette
Guide To Wine
Drake's Favorite Wine Is Surprisingly Affordable
In 2011, Drake released a song with Lil Wayne entitled "The Motto," and in the first verse he says, "We got Santa Margherita by the liter." At the time,
by
Olivia Harrison
Music
Drake Features Big Freedia, The Fab Five, Will Smith & More In "I...
Friday morning, Drake (née Aubrey Graham) released the music video for "In My Feelings," a song that has already spawned a million videos. In July, the
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
The Only Songs Of Summer Playlist You Need
Are you tired of being nice, considering reconciling with your ex, or simply ready to tell everyone just how much you like it like that? Well, you're in
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Zendaya, Drake, HBO & So Many More Just Teamed Up For The Teen Dr...
Prepare yourselves for an onslaught of "Name a More Iconic Duo" memes because Zendaya and Drake are teaming up to bring fans the teen drama they deserve.
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
The Incredible True Story Of Millie Bobby Brown & Drake's Be...
Millie Bobby Brown's friendship with Drake is more than just a viral photo. In an interview with W Magazine, the Stranger Things star revealed that she
by
Kathryn Lindsay
