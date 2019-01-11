The Bella Hadid & Drake References In The Weeknd's New Song Are A Lot

The Weeknd is starting 2019 with a bang. His new single with Gesaffelstein, "Lost In The Fire," gets frank about everything from Drake's secret child to his girlfriend, Bella Hadid, specifically their reconciliation after their 2016 split.
It kicks off with a not-so-subtle dig at the Drake, saying "I just want a baby with the right one...cause I could never be the one to hide one," in reference to the recent discovery that Drake shares a child with Sophie Brussaux.
However, the rest of the song presumably is about Hadid and it gets intimate. Once you're past The Weeknd's repeated insistence that he "can't lose you, babe," he hints that Hadid is bisexual.
Advertisement
"You said you might be into girls (Into girls) / You said you're going through a phase (Through a phase) / Keepin' your heart safe (Keepin' your heart safe, oh)," he sings.
He takes this a step further, going on to say, "Well, baby, you can bring a friend (Bring a friend) / She can ride on top your face (Top your face) / While I fuck you straight (While I fuck you straight, yeah)."
He doesn't call Hadid out by name, so it's not definite that these lyrics are about Hadid (neither The Weeknd nor Hadid have responded to Refinery29's request for comment), but they are this is a candid reveal from the relatively private celeb couple. That said, she has talked about her relationship with The Weeknd before, it was just...a little differently.
How Bella Hadid talks about The Weeknd vs. how The Weeknd talks about relationships. pic.twitter.com/uhfhCh6uev— Ariana Romero (@_ArianaRomero) January 11, 2019
Love works in mysterious ways. Watch the music video for the new single below.
Advertisement