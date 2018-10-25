Drake's 2000s-Themed Birthday Party Featured A Flip Phone Cake

Just imagine the birthday party you could throw if your net worth was $100 million. The decor would be next-level, the guest list would be lit, and even the party favors would be luxurious. Most importantly, though, the menu would be incredible, likely created by one of your favorite celebrity chefs. That's what we would do anyway, which is why we were so surprised that Drake opted for more low-key food options for his recent 32nd birthday party. According to E! Online, his caterer of choice was 7-Eleven.
Drake likely chose 7-Eleven to provide the food for his birthday party because it was a 2000s-themed celebration. Cute party idea, right? As someone who was 14 in the year 2000, Drake probably spent a good chunk of the decade drinking Slurpees. Because of its cheap but surprisingly delicious offerings, the convenience store tends to be a hotspot for teen loitering. Plus it might have been close by Drake's local Blockbuster, another kid-friendly chain that was featured at the party.
We're not sure what specific snacks were served at the 2000s party, but if we had to guess based on our favorites, we'd say nachos, hot dogs, and pizza. To drink, of course, the party included 7-Eleven's most iconic offering of all, Slurpees. E! Online reports that Drake's guests enjoyed spiked Slurpees, which are a far cry from the rapper's usual drink of choice, Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio. Perhaps they were spiked with Virginia Black Whiskey, a label Drake owns, though.
While Drake may have saved by opting for 7-Eleven food at his birthday party, he definitely didn't skimp when it came to his cake. According to a photo shared on Twitter by a Drake fan account called @DrizzySource, his 32nd birthday cake was shaped like a Motorola Timeport pager. This birthday cake is Kardashian-level creative. The screen of the icing-drenched two-way pager bore the hilarious message, "Remember when we had timeport with no service." In addition to the pager cake, other seemingly ancient Motorola phones were also used as accessories by on-theme guests throughout the party.
We reached out to 7-Eleven and The H.Woods Group, the hospitality company that produced the event, to find out more about the catering at Drake's birthday party, and we'll update this piece if we receive a response.
