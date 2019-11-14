Early 2000s Kids, Rejoice: The Motorola RAZR Is Back

Let me preface this by saying that, to my preteen dismay, I never had a RAZR to call my own. An LG enV, sure. But the hot pink Motorola RAZR, in its revolutionary sleek flip form, evaded me. So when I heard it was coming back next month, 15 years after its initial launch, my middle school self just about lost it. And it's more than coming back. It's getting the smart treatment (and losing its all-caps name).
The new razr is a smart phone that folds in half. There are two displays — Quick View when the phone is folded, which you can use to make calls, view notifications, play music, make mobile payments, and even take selfies and video calls with an external camera, and the larger 6.2-inch Flex View when the screen is opened up, which has a camera as well.
In addition to normal selfie fare, the phone has some other fun camera features built in, such as Gesture Selfie, which captures photos when you raise an open palm in front of the camera, Auto Smile Capture, Night Vision, and Portrait mode.
In terms of pricing and availability, the new razr will be available for pre-order in the U.S. on December 26 at Verizon for $62.49 per month for 24 months or $1,499.99 (a significant amount more than the new iPhone 11 and 11 Pro). It will be available in Verizon stores, at select Walmart stores, and on motorola.com in January, and in Canada in early 2020. Soon we can all channel that iconic photo of Paris Hilton holding up a hot pink RAZR on a red carpet.
