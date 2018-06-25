10 Women Share Their Sexy Selfie Tips

We use clothing to express ourselves, but sometimes, it’s what we wear below the surface that makes us feel most powerful. This week, UndHER World is taking down the taboo of lingerie through personal stories, shoppable roundups, and a closer look at what lies underneath.
It seems easy enough: Wake up, don’t get dressed, unplug your phone, and snap a quick photo. But the reality of the matter is that a sexy selfie that hits the spot — the kind that you keep in a secret album in your phone, upload to a private Instagram account, let your buds see, and save for really deserving textual exchanges — takes a little bit of finesse. You might have sucked at taking a normal selfie when you got your first front-facing camera, but just like how you finally figured out the angles, poses, and lighting that combine to make you look like the Lifetime Movie version of yourself (and not the True Crime version), getting the hang of a sexy selfie demands some practice.
It’s actually as much about what you don’t show as it is what you do, and certain tricks will help you achieve an image that's ~natural and cute~, or over-it and severe (read: hot), or even cheeseball on purpose. And the real secret is to figure out how to take a pic that makes you (not even someone else) feel some type of way. Because, let’s face it, sending pics to a romantic partner can be a lot of fun, but it’s old-fashioned to think that the purpose of taking a sexy selfie is to titillate someone else.
In the spirit of self care, self love, and self satisfaction, we’ve asked some of our favorite women in the sex-positive community to share their sexy selfie tips with us (while dressed in some of our favorite lingerie picks from the season).
