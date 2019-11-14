Early 2000s Kids, Rejoice: The Motorola RAZR Is Back

Let me preface this by saying that, to my preteen dismay, I never had a RAZR to call my own. An LG enV, sure. But the hot pink Motorola RAZR, in its revolutionary sleek flip form, evaded me. So when I heard it was coming back next month, 15 years after its initial launch, my younger self just about lost it. And it's more than coming back. It's getting the smart treatment (and losing its all-caps name).