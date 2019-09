What I Learned About Drake After Trolling His 32nd Birthday Party

Speaking of the guest list, there were two really interesting attendees there: Diddy and Chris Brown, both of whom are former rivals of Drizzy. Over the years, Brown and Drake have been notoriously pitted against each other in the fight for Rihanna’s heart. The pair evenat an NYC club a few years ago. Similarly, Diddy and Drake’s friendship has been. They also fought in a nightclub — their brawl was in Miami — and the rumor that Diddy once slapped Drake just won’t go away. Apparently it’s water under the bridge now. It’s quite possible that Drake is the only Scorpio to ever live who doesn’t thrive by holding eternal drudges. Maybe he reserves all of his resentment for his exes. I’m calling it now: Pusha T is going to be at next year’s event, but don’t expect to see Rih.