Drake Finally Explained Why He Quit The Pusha T & Kanye Feud

If you’ve been waiting for a Drake diss track after his Pusha T and Kanye West feud, don’t hold your breath.
Drake discussed the feud that abruptly died on LeBron James’s HBO show The Shop, telling James he that though he wrote a diss-response, he decided not to release it. Drake revealed he thought that fueling the feud would only serve to boost Pusha T’s notoriety, saying, “I didn’t want to further your reputation and your career by rapping back at you and having this exchange.”
The lyric that crossed the line for Drake, finalizing his decision not to respond, wasn’t the dissing his writing or telling the world about his son Adonis, but mocking his close friend with multiple sclerosis. “When you mention defenseless people who are sick, in the hospital, that passed away, that really sent me to a place,” Drake told James. “I just believed then and I believe now that there is just a price you’ll have pay for that.”
Drake also opened up about feeling betrayed by West, who produced Pusha T’s diss track “The Story of Adidon.” Drake revealed that he felt betrayed by West, especially because he worked on lyrics for Ye’s most recent album, only to have West turn around and produce the song that took swings at Drake’s writing. While working on the album together in Wyoming, Drake had revealed private details about his son that later were included in Pusha T’s song. West denied the rumors in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children.”
The Pusha-T and Kanye West feud isn’t the only beef Drake put to bed recently. At a concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles yesterday, Drake brought Chris Brown on stage to perform “Party” and “Freaky Friday.” The two are officially friends again after years of physical fights and tweet battles, mostly involving Rihanna. If Rihanna started a cold war by icing Drake out in Vogue, this Brown alliance won’t do anything to warm it up.
