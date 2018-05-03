Okay, so, no 6:00 a.m. cuddling for Drake and Rihanna, the erstwhile couple that could have been music's second most powerful duo. In the cover story for Vogue's June issue, Rihanna breezes past the topic of Drake when he comes up. The interviewer Chioma Nnadi broaches the topic of Drake's VMAs speech last year, and Rihanna all but ignores it.
"The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal," Rihanna says of the moment. Drake presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and, during his speech, admitted that he'd loved Rihanna since he was 22 years old. (The crowd erupted at this point.)
Rihanna added, "Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast." And then: "[Drake and I] don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is."
