I Followed Rihanna To Her Surprise Sephora Appearance & It Was EPIC

Honestly, I was on the brink of hysteria myself. I knew as soon as I stepped foot in Times Square that this would not be your typical celebrity appearance — because Rihanna fans ( myself included ) are not your typical admirers. Sure, the Navy is inclined to losing it when she walks into a room — but it goes deeper than that. Her fans aren't just following her because they love her; they're following her because they love what she represents. This wasn't just about pretty makeup products — it was about Robyn Fenty dedicating two years of her life to a collection that was inclusive of everyone. And she showed up with the product line and campaign to prove it.