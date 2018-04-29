Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line Is Here For Women Of All Sizes

Rihanna has already broken records in music for having the most top 10 Billboard singles and as the first female artist to ever surpass two billion streams on Apple Music. She’s also launched a game-changing makeup line, Fenty, that’s focused on inclusivity with a whopping 40 foundation shades in a way that’s never been seen in the cosmetics industry before. And now, RiRi is coming for your underwear drawer.
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line launches worldwide on May 11 (T-minus 11 days). The bad gal singer took to social media for the big reveal, dropping an Instagram post that featured Rihanna modeling one of the line’s boudoir pieces, a sheer pink floral bodysuit. As if that weren’t enough to get fans’ hearts beating faster, she then turned to Twitter to announce that the lingerie line will include all shapes and sizes.
Advertisement
We’ve heard similar promises from other brands in the past, but when it comes to Rihanna, we actually believe it. On the Savage lingerie website, sizes are available from 32A to a 44DD cup, and the underwear ranges from extra small to XXX large. “Other” is also an included option for sizing. The gorgeous ad combined real women talking about their bodies combined with high-fashion imagery. Though she’s not on screen, the whole thing is clearly a Rihanna concept; she’s shifted the gaze from men lusting after photoshopped lingerie models to actual women explaining what is feels like to be them.
savages come in all shapes and sizes!! ya ready? @savagexfenty MAY.11.2018 pic.twitter.com/WsomcmEMzm— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 29, 2018
We have no reason to doubt that Rihanna will bring the same diversity thoughtfulness and unforgettable design to Savage X Fenty that she’s brought to Fenty Beauty. If you need an official countdown to the second you can get your credit card ready, Rihanna has you covered at Savage X Beauty’s website. We’re predicting record lingerie sales, naturally.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement