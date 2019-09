Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line Is Here For Women Of All Sizes

We’ve heard similar promises from other brands in the past, but when it comes to Rihanna, we actually believe it. On the Savage lingerie website, sizes are available from 32A to a 44DD cup, and the underwear ranges from extra small to XXX large. “Other” is also an included option for sizing. The gorgeous ad combined real women talking about their bodies combined with high-fashion imagery. Though she’s not on screen, the whole thing is clearly a Rihanna concept; she’s shifted the gaze from men lusting after photoshopped lingerie models to actual women explaining what is feels like to be them.