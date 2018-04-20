Rihanna Will Soon Outfit Your Wild Thoughts

Update: We've got good news for your sex life, and bad news for your wallet: Rihanna has spoken, and the rumors of an impending lingerie line are now a reality. This afternoon, the artist took to Instagram to post a teaser for #SavageXFenty lingerie, which now has its own Instagram page and website. And the Rihanna Navy is READY. With comments like "Issa robery! Take all my life savings!" and "Bamm!! Bye Victoria’s Secret," there's just one question we have: when? Because "soon" just isn't cutting it. Sure, we'll take the confirmation of its existence today, but you better believe we're signing up for updates.
This story was originally published on March 6, 2018.
That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. The superstar has already conquered athleisure with Fenty x Puma drops and effortlessly schooled the beauty industry with a fully inclusive shade range, and now Bad Gal Rih Rih wants to outfit you when you’re ready to act on those wild, wild thoughts. No wonder Drake is taking out billboards to proclaim his love for the Barbadian beauty.
On Tuesday, WWD reported that Rihanna has allegedly been in talks with TechStyle — the company responsible for ShoeDazzle with Kim Kardashian and Fabletics with Kate Hudson — to come up with a lingerie line. Reportedly, it’s been in the works for at least a year. Publicists for both the brand and Rihanna declined to provide comment, so we can’t get confirmation the line is actually a go, or if its tagline riffs off of the singer’s hit single, “Sex With Me” (as we’d prefer).
Lloyd Greif, president and CEO of Los Angeles-based investment bank Greif & Co, tells WWD working with Rihanna would be a smart investment for TechStyle. “They’re of a size now that adding another brand, adding another category, would make sense to round out the product offering,” Greif explains. “What they want to do is show growth. The key to going public is having a growth track record or having growth in their windshield, not in the rearview mirror of the company so I’m sure the Rihanna brand play would be to convince the market that the company has strong growth ahead because IPOs are all about growth ahead.”
If and/or when this lingerie line launches, our money is here and yours for the taking, Rihanna.
