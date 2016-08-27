Story from Pop Culture

Drake Put His Feelings For Rihanna On A Billboard

Sara Murphy
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Drake and Rihanna continue to be a multi-talented totem to #relationshipgoals, even if they rarely like to confirm that they are, in fact, actually a couple. (A very sexy couple.) But this week, Drake made a very public statement in support of his alleged lady love in the form of a congratulatory billboard — because flowers are just boring.

As Rihanna prepares to accept the Video Vanguard Award at tomorrow's MTV Video Music Awards, Drake broadcast his support in the form of a Los Angeles billboard. Rihanna was quite obviously flattered, posting a picture of the over-the-top present to her Instagram. (We'll get to that in a moment.)

But this isn't the first time the notorious are-they-or-aren't-they couple made us swoon with their public displays of affection. The duo, who have collaborated on numerous songs-you-can't-stop-listening-to, including "Work" and "Too Good," often perform together and aren't shy about singing each other's praises — platonic or not — on social media.

Behold, a handful of times they made us really want to believe their love is real.

