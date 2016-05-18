Drake had a nice little sit down with Ellen DeGeneres this week. And of course — like any good interviewer — she sidled up to the question of what's going on between the Canadian musician and the Barbados-born "Bad Bitch" singer.
DeGeneres flashed photos of RiRi and Drake in mid-grind, and let the images just hang there for a moment. "You and Rihanna are friends, and I know that. Just friends, only friends," she said with knowing look.
"That's friendship at its finest right there," Drake responded, referring to the sexy photos. But the face he made while he was saying it, well... We're not totally convinced that even Drake believes himself when he says that there's nothing but friendship between himself and Rihanna. It's almost like he's laughing at how ridiculous it is that he keeps insisting the two are platonic. Watch the interview and judge for yourself, below.
DeGeneres flashed photos of RiRi and Drake in mid-grind, and let the images just hang there for a moment. "You and Rihanna are friends, and I know that. Just friends, only friends," she said with knowing look.
"That's friendship at its finest right there," Drake responded, referring to the sexy photos. But the face he made while he was saying it, well... We're not totally convinced that even Drake believes himself when he says that there's nothing but friendship between himself and Rihanna. It's almost like he's laughing at how ridiculous it is that he keeps insisting the two are platonic. Watch the interview and judge for yourself, below.
Advertisement