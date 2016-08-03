Most of us know by now that Drake and Rihanna are one of the music industry's most notorious are-they-or-aren't-they couples. Maybe we'll never know the truth (and perhaps the duo prefers it that way). But based on Ri's recent appearance at Drizzy's OVO Fest in Toronto, it definitely looks like the pair is enjoying a little bit more than "One Dance." (See what I did there?)
The Champagne Papi himself posted a shot on Instagram yesterday. And, well...
As Aubrey Graham's future wife, obviously this puts me in a tough position. Here I am, checking my texts, email, and snail mail daily, looking for an invitation to one of his pool parties so that he can rap songs from Nothing Was the Same in my ear while I stroke his beard. And yet, he's out there gallivanting around with Robyn Fenty.
Despite my territorial nature, I am, however, supportive of this pairing. Reason number one: In addition to my Drake fandom, I am also a major Rihanna fan. Anti is largely responsible for my 2016 swag, and I love that she constantly reminds me how to be a bad gal. I also appreciate the cat-and-mouse game she plays with Drake; girlfriend literally leaves him in awe.
Reason number two: My eyes cannot lie. The chemistry here is undeniable. Musically, some of my favorite Drake songs feature Rihanna. (If you don't have "Too Good" from his latest album Views on repeat, what are you doing with your life?!) And physically...well, I'll let you all judge for yourselves.
They're even altruistic together.
I had the pleasure of meeting an angel on earth! After my show in Miami, @champagnepapi introduced me to Megan! She's inspired me so much with her strength and her perspective on life! So fearless and kind! It's heavy news that I can't slide in your DMs anymore like I used to!! There was always a smile waiting for me there! You brightened any day! Rest up baby girl! We will miss you!!
And whenever they collaborate, they pretty much shut down the Billboard charts.
As much as it pains my heart to see my boo with another woman, regardless of their relationship status, it's very clear these two have some major spark.
So go ahead, Ri Ri. I'll let you borrow my man for now. But if I see you at the pool party, all bets are off.
