

As Aubrey Graham's future wife, obviously this puts me in a tough position. Here I am, checking my texts, email, and snail mail daily, looking for an invitation to one of his pool parties so that he can rap songs from Nothing Was the Same in my ear while I stroke his beard. And yet, he's out there gallivanting around with Robyn Fenty.



Despite my territorial nature, I am, however, supportive of this pairing. Reason number one: In addition to my Drake fandom, I am also a major Rihanna fan. Anti is largely responsible for my 2016 swag, and I love that she constantly reminds me how to be a bad gal. I also appreciate the cat-and-mouse game she plays with Drake; girlfriend literally leaves him in awe.



