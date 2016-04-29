It's no secret that there's a large group of Drake and Rihanna shippers (we blame the twerking). The Canadian rapper just dropped his new album, Views, and it seems like he's either a shipper himself, or just giving the shippers want they want.
The "Hotline Bling" star has once again teamed up with his ; Rihanna features on the track "Too Good."
Drake weighed in on his "genuine energy" with RiRi in an interview with OVO Sound Radio's Zane Lowe yesterday. Think her ears were burning?
"We do well together as a team," he told Lowe (listen to the clip, below). "I think we do great music together. It’s tough to do guy-girl collabs. I think [the chemistry] is what makes the records better, though. It’s something genuine there. We’re not forcing some story on people. A lot of the music that we make and the energy that we bring is genuine. We have a lot of genuine energy between us."
Yes, we've noticed. We also noticed this album parody Champagne Papi happened to share on Instagram. Oh, you crazy kids.
