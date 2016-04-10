It's finally happening: Drake is back!
Drake revealed the long-awaited album’s release date on Beats 1 OVO Sound Radio show, reports Us Weekly. Views From The 6 officially drops on Friday, April 29.
“Views is dropping April 29,” Drake said on the show. “It’s something that I’ve been working really hard on, myself and [producer] 40...Trying to craft a lifestyle track, a sound for our city."
The Toronto native added, “It’s not a short ting [sic]. There’s a lot of music on there. You’ll have your full share of Drake music for the summer and for the year. Forever.”
The album will be available exclusively on Apple Music and iTunes, according to reports.
The news comes a few days after the rapper dropped two new tracks: “Pop Style,” featuring Kanye West and Jay Z; and “One Dance,” featuring Wizkid and Kyla.
Drake received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album for his 2015 mixtape, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.
