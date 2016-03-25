I am in no way a millionaire matchmaker, but this Drake and Rihanna situation is making me feel like one. I want nothing more than to see these two best friends become the couple of the decade. The two have been spending a lot of time together. This week alone they visited a child cancer patient, went ice skating, and Drake even drew a heart on a picture of one of Rihanna's magazine covers.
But as much as we insist and yearn for #AubRi, all we're getting is a whole lot of love games. They have all the potential to be next in a line of succession as music royalty. Bey and Jay who?
Drake and Rihanna are giving a major Backstreet Boys moment with all the games they're playing with our hearts.
They are relationship goals, even if they aren't dating. Still, if I had it my way, I would love to see them as a couple IRL. Ahead are the six reasons why.
