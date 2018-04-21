Rihanna Will Soon Outfit Your Wild Thoughts

Lloyd Greif, president and CEO of Los Angeles-based investment bank Greif & Co, tells WWD working with Rihanna would be a smart investment for TechStyle. “They’re of a size now that adding another brand, adding another category, would make sense to round out the product offering,” Greif explains. “What they want to do is show growth. The key to going public is having a growth track record or having growth in their windshield, not in the rearview mirror of the company so I’m sure the Rihanna brand play would be to convince the market that the company has strong growth ahead because IPOs are all about growth ahead.”