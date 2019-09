Rihanna Will Soon Outfit Your Wild Thoughts

We've got good news for your sex life, and bad news for your wallet: Rihanna has spoken, and the rumours of an impending lingerie line are now a reality. Yesterday, the artist took to Instagram to post a teaser for #SavageXFenty lingerie, which now has its own Instagram page and website . And the Rihanna Navy is READY. With comments like "Issa robery! Take all my life savings!" and "Bamm!! Bye Victoria’s Secret," there's just one question we have: when? Because "soon" just isn't cutting it. Sure, we'll take the confirmation of its existence today, but you better believe we're signing up for updates