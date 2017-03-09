It's About Time We Have Our First Fenty Footwear Drop Of 2017

The spring '17 version of Bad Gal's hit slide sandal is (finally) on its way. Puma was oh-so sly in announcing the news, though: The brand simply updated its homepage, with a few key details — a photo of the style in question and the scheduled date for the pre-sale. There wasn't much fanfare or the usual Instagram-teasing, just a heads up to add a Google Calendar alert for March 9 (which, of course we did).