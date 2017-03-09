It's About Time We Have Our First Fenty Footwear Drop Of 2017

Are you ready for some fresh Fenty? Rihanna's spring '17 runway footwear collection just hit the Puma website. You can shop her hit slide sandals, now satin-ified, as well as pastel trainers, sneaker heels, and boots. You'll want to move quickly, though: These will sell out.
This story was originally published on March 1.
If you thought you left the mad dash to check out a pair of Rihanna's Fenty for Puma creeper sneakers and novelty slides back in 2016, you were sorely mistaken. Back in September, the performer-turned-designer presented her sophomore ready-to-wear collection for the brand at Paris Fashion Week — and a new range of Fenty-fied shoes to go with it. In the months since, we've raced to purchase different versions of her already beloved footwear styles time and time again. We're ready for a fresh start (or at least a fresh shoe). And Riri is delivering, according to Footwear News.
The spring '17 version of Bad Gal's hit slide sandal is (finally) on its way. Puma was oh-so sly in announcing the news, though: The brand simply updated its homepage, with a few key details — a photo of the style in question and the scheduled date for the pre-sale. There wasn't much fanfare or the usual Instagram-teasing, just a heads up to add a Google Calendar alert for March 9 (which, of course we did).
#FENTYxPUMA SS17 pre-release is scheduled to arrive on March 9!@PUMA #Rihanna #FENTY #PUMA #pumabyRihanna @rihanna pic.twitter.com/MgtVTqJRl6— FENTYxUK (@FentyXUK) February 27, 2017
On the runway, the olive-hued satin slide was worn by models with matching green socks. While there are aren't any further details available on this launch yet, we know that historically, Puma releases new Fenty collections at 10 a.m. the day of the announced launch. The furry versions of the same sandal retailed for $80, so expect to shell out roughly that much, should you want to update your Fenty footwear wardrobe for spring. (The answer is yes, yes you definitely do.)
