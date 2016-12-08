Alert: Rihanna's Velvet Creepers Are HERE

The last drop in 2016 of Rihanna's creepers has landed, so snag a pair now while they're still in stock. Her latest collection — velvet-clad sneakers, just in time for the holiday season — arrives today online and at Puma stores.
This story was originally published on November 18, 2016.
It's been a minute since Rihanna bestowed a new version of her sell-out Fenty creepers upon us. (Okay, it's been three and a half months — but who's counting?) The performer-turned-Puma-designer hasn't left us totally hanging, of course: She's had a runway show and a restock for Puma in the time since her last sneaker introduction. Now, Rihanna isn't letting us start the new year without some fresh Fenty kicks.
Puma announced Fenty had yet another launch coming our way in 2016. Just in time for the holidays, the Shoe of the Year will be available in velvet. The kicks will land in stores and online on December 8, retailing for $150 a pair. The drop includes a trio of colors: black, burgundy, and a gray hue dubbed cement.
Rihanna appears to have her sights set on your winter footwear this year. On top of this launch, RiRi announced her sophomore collection with Manolo Blahnik — a capsule of sky-high stiletto boots. These present two vastly different holiday aesthetics: either luxe après-ski or defiant sneakers with cocktail attire. Both are very good (and very Bad Gal-approved) options.
