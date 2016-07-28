Not A Drill: There's Yet Another New Rihanna Creeper

Update: Rihanna's latest drop for Fenty is live: You can scoop up the camo creeper (which has, surprisingly, not yet sold out) on Puma's website and Opening Ceremony right now for $140. This release comes right on the heels of the company's latest financial report, which revealed Puma has definitely been reaping the benefits of its all-star alignments with Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and the like. The hype is real — and not just because it feels like RiRi is announcing new colorways left and right. So, did you score a some Fenty footwear today?
Originally published on July 22, 2016.
A world tour clearly isn't going to stop Rihanna from putting in work, work, work, work, work, work at her Fenty label. (Sorry, we couldn't resist.) This summer alone, Rihanna has released three new creeper colorways, restocked her furry sandal, and launched a brand-new trainer for Puma — on top of two separate collaborations and her regularly scheduled slayage. Now she's back at it again with yet another version of the creeper — and this iteration is markedly different from the past few drops.
On July 28, Puma welcomes the Creeper Camo into the Fenty family. While Rihanna has played around with differrent colors and textures already, this drop marks her first printed style. Don't get it twisted: The pattern may be camouflage, but it's certainly not a sneaker that blends in — and not just because of its signature gum sole. Riri's take on camo is done in a vibrant orange-and-black combo. The waxed laces are tinted in a similar burnt hue, while the Puma logo-ing stands out in metallic gold.
Rumors about what the next-gen creeper would look like surfaced earlier last week, when Puma began to tease the next version on its website, Footwear News reported. Some lucky folks got early deliveries, though, so a first look at the camo-coated sneakers emerged on Instagram.
The new style is expected to retail for $150 a pair. As we know from previous drops of anything Puma that's Bad Gal-approved, this camo-coated style is highly likely to sell out. So you know the drill: Set your alarms for 10 a.m. on July 28 — and may the shopping odds be ever in your favor.
