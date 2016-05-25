Rihanna's been two for two with her fashion collaborations. Her partnerships with Puma (multiple styles of which have sold out) and Manolo Blahnik have been both buzzy and quantifiably successful. Unsurprisingly, she's not slowing down. Turns out RiRi has been working on yet another big-ticket pair-up — this time with Dior — and teasing it on Instagram.
Earlier this week, the performer posted a candid paparazzi shot on Instagram, with the caption: "When you reppin da PHUCK out yo own shit!" In the image, we see her decked out in Fenty ready-to-wear and sneakers...but what about those Dior sunnies? They're not the easily identifiable, mega-popular So Reals. We know she's been a face of the brand — but did she have anything to do with those reflective shades? Yes.
A Dior representative confirmed with Refinery29 that Rihanna's futuristic-looking sunglasses are, in fact, part of an upcoming eyewear collaboration. And this particular RiRi fashion project hasn't exactly been a secret: She spoke briefly about a partnership with Dior, as well as her capsule with Manolo Blahnik, in her April Vogue cover story. But everything's been kept relatively under wraps on the French brand's front. (They're probably a tad busy, in the midst of a designer reshuffle and all.) All we knew was that Bad Gal and Dior were releasing some co-branded sunglasses, and that we should be excited.
Today, more details — and a first look at imagery — have emerged. The collection is simply titled "Rihanna" (in case there were any doubts of who dreamt up the sunnies). There's one style — a sleek, symmetrical metallic frame inspired by Dior's eyewear archives and Star Trek — to be sold in a variety of colors, including silver, pink, blue, green, red and gold-plated.
This is technically RiRi's second creative collab with the brand: The singer worked alongside Steven Klein on the luxury label's Secret Garden IV campaign (comprised of a photo shoot and a short film) last year, WWD reports. Still, this type of pair-up, where a celebrity or brand spokesperson dabbles in design, is somewhat unusual for a luxury label — in fact, the honor has never been bestowed upon any of Dior's longtime ambassadors, per WWD.
You can get your hand on a pair at Dior stores starting in early June. But brace yourself — they'll set you back a pretty penny. Prices start at $840, with a 24-karat gold-plated iteration going for $1,950. You better work, work, work, work, work on your savings.
