Earlier this week, the performer posted a candid paparazzi shot on Instagram , with the caption: "When you reppin da PHUCK out yo own shit!" In the image, we see her decked out in Fenty ready-to-wear and sneakers...but what about those Dior sunnies? They're not the easily identifiable, mega-popular So Reals. We know she's been a face of the brand — but did she have anything to do with those reflective shades? Yes.A Dior representative confirmed with Refinery29 that Rihanna's futuristic-looking sunglasses are, in fact, part of an upcoming eyewear collaboration. And this particular RiRi fashion project hasn't exactly been a secret: She spoke briefly about a partnership with Dior, as well as her capsule with Manolo Blahnik, in her April Vogue cover story . But everything's been kept relatively under wraps on the French brand's front. (They're probably a tad busy, in the midst of a designer reshuffle and all.) All we knew was that Bad Gal and Dior were releasing some co-branded sunglasses, and that we should be excited.Today, more details — and a first look at imagery — have emerged. The collection is simply titled "Rihanna" (in case there were any doubts of who dreamt up the sunnies). There's one style — a sleek, symmetrical metallic frame inspired by Dior's eyewear archives and Star Trek — to be sold in a variety of colors, including silver, pink, blue, green, red and gold-plated.