Rihanna's Sold-Out Puma Sandal Was Just Restocked — & In A Fresh Color, Too

Get 'em while they're hot (or still in stock, at least). Rihanna's brand-new gray Fenty sandals just hit Puma's website for $80 a pair. If you struck out the last two times, as many of us did, you'll want to scoop up a pair ASAP. The brand also restocked the trio of OG hues today: black, white, and shell pink. Head on over to Puma's site to buy them now.Still pining for Rihanna's faux-fur glorified shower slides from Fenty, her Puma line that's caused a minor frenzy with each sold-out drop of a new style or color? You're in luck. The shoe will soon be carried in gray. Also, all three original colorways — black, white, and a pale-blush hue that's called "shell pink" — will be restocked as well.The new shade plus the original trio of color options will hit Puma stores, select retailers, and Puma.com on August 5. If you've tried and failed to get a pair of Bad Gal-vetted and designed slides previously, we probably don't need to tell you to mark your calendar now.Guess Friday's announcement that the Fenty creepers will be coming out in an orange camo iteration this week wasn't the only good news RiRi had in store.