You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Take one scan through any street style slideshow from this past Fashion Month, and we guarantee you'll spot these crazy-furry loafers on the feet of plenty show attendees. Despite their quirkiness (how often do you really come across a leather shoe with a fuzzy footbed, after all?), these Gucci loafers have become a must-have fall footwear staple for fashion editors, It Girls, and celebrities alike — they've been seen on everyone from Alexa Chung and Florence Welch, to Dree Hemingway and Leandra Medine.
After appearing in newly appointed creative director Alessandro Michele's first runway show for the brand, these slip-ons hit stores back in July and are currently — you guessed it — sold out. That is, with the exception of those currently available for pre-order on Gucci's recently relaunched site — scheduled for delivery in early December (and just in time for the holidays).
Sure, they don't come cheap (unless you consider $995 pocket change), but how can you beat the unrivaled combination of Gucci's signature horse bit embellishment, buttery leather, and super-soft Kangaroo fur lining — all in one chic, and surprisingly practical, shoe? In classic black, these flats match your entire fall wardrobe. Plus, they've got all the comfort of your favorite pair of house slippers, but are totally acceptable to wear in public.
Should the pre-sale sell out (which, given the hype, we suspect it will), there's no word at the moment as to whether this covetable shoe will be restocked again. So if you want these cozy kicks, you might want to dip into your savings account ASAP. And if the stock's already wiped clean by the time you read this, click on for a few similar furry candidates to satisfy all your slippers-for-shoes needs.
