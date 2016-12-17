The Only Hack You Need To Nail Transitional Dressing

Update: This post was originally published on March 23, 2016.



When a new season rolls around — especially spring — it's easy to get a little overly excited in the clothing and accessories departments. Before it's truly hot enough outside, though, all of our favorite stores, from Zara to Barneys, seem to roll out their warm-weather wear (think opened-toe shoes and tank tops) just to taunt us. (It's like those new arrivals stare at us, whispering, "Yes, I'm pretty, but you can't wear me for the next six weeks, at least.")



There's one tried-and-true fashion-girl trick, however, that lets you actually take advantage of all those gorgeous new heels, sandals, and slides before the season starts: the sock-sandal combination. Since it can feel a little crazy to rock an open-toe shoe when morning temperatures are still in the 30s, all you really need to do is throw on a sheer or printed sock (the color and pattern, of course, depends on the type of shoe) to make that can't-wait-to-wear pair of kicks work for transitional weather. Click on to see exactly how it's done.