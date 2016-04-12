Rihanna's Latest Puma Shoe Design Is... A Furry Sandal



A pair will cost you $80 (£55). If the price feels steep for what are, essentially, decked-out shower shoes, just know that the slides are meant for a range of off-duty dressing scenarios, poolside and beyond — Rihanna "designed these slides with comfort and style in mind, having to travel extensively as part of her busy lifestyle," per a press release.



You can wear these with socks or without, depending on the setting (or the weather report). Only Rihanna could make the case for this: We're talking about the same person who convinced us, even if just for a second, that Uggs are making a comeback. So, we're certainly open to this furry sandal business.