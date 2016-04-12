Rihanna's Latest Puma Shoe Design Is... A Furry Sandal

Update, August 5, 2016: Get 'em while they're hot (or still in stock, at least). Rihanna's brand-new grey Fenty sandals just hit Puma's website for £65 a pair. If you struck out the last two times, as many of us did, you'll want to scoop up a pair ASAP. The brand also restocked the trio of OG hues today: black, white, and shell pink. Head on over to Puma's site to buy them now.
Update, June 25, 2016: Still pining for Rihanna's faux-fur glorified shower slides from Fenty, her Puma line that's caused a minor frenzy with each sold-out drop of a new style or colour? You're in luck. The shoe will soon be carried in grey. Also, all three original colourways — black, white, and a pale-blush hue that's called "shell pink" — will be restocked as well.
The new shade plus the original trio of colour options will hit Puma stores, select retailers, and Puma.com on August 5. If you've tried and failed to get a pair of Bad Gal-vetted and designed slides previously, we probably don't need to tell you to mark your calendar now.
Guess Friday's announcement that the Fenty creepers will be coming out in an orange camo iteration this week wasn't the only good news RiRi had in store.
Update, June 25, 2016: Still pining for Rihanna's faux-fur glorified shower slides from Fenty, her Puma line that's caused a minor frenzy with each sold-out drop of a new style or colour? You're in luck. The shoe will soon be carried in grey. Also, all three original colourways — black, white, and a pale-blush hue that's called "shell pink" — will be restocked as well.
The new shade plus the original trio of colour options will hit Puma stores, select retailers, and Puma.com on August 5. If you've tried and failed to get a pair of Bad Gal-vetted and designed slides previously, we probably don't need to tell you to mark your calendar now.
Guess Friday's announcement that the Fenty creepers will be coming out in an orange camo iteration this week wasn't the only good news RiRi had in store.
Advertisement
Update, June 30, 2016: At last, Rihanna’s blockbuster faux fur Puma slide style is being restocked — and you’ll absolutely have to act fast to nab a pair tomorrow. Check out all the details here.
Originally published on April 12, 2016.
Rihanna's back at it again with a sure-to-sell-out Fenty shoe. Behold, the fur slide, for high-end summer hangouts.
As she's done with her past two hit Puma styles, Rihanna takes a classic shoe silhouette and puts her own Bad Gal twist on it. First, there was the platform sole on her creeper lace-up. Then, there was the oversized tongue on the performance-minded trainer. For her third footwear design for her Fenty line, RiRi reimagined Puma's slide sandals (otherwise known as the Leadcat) — with a cozy-luxe faux-fur trim and satin-foam backing.
The fur slides are set to drop April 22. Though, Rihanna has already been incorporating them into her wardrobe for some time now, in case you need some styling cues from the Fenty creative director herself. For the launch, the shoe will come in a trio of colours: black, white, and shell (the latter is a soft pinkish hue, teased on Rihanna's Instagram this week).
Of course, this shoe style isn't without a runway precedent: Remember the furry-soled Gucci loafers that took the fashion world (and, consequently, street style) by storm? Rihanna's slides reverse the cozy formula, putting the soft stuff on display on a sportier (and more wallet-friendly) silhouette.
As she's done with her past two hit Puma styles, Rihanna takes a classic shoe silhouette and puts her own Bad Gal twist on it. First, there was the platform sole on her creeper lace-up. Then, there was the oversized tongue on the performance-minded trainer. For her third footwear design for her Fenty line, RiRi reimagined Puma's slide sandals (otherwise known as the Leadcat) — with a cozy-luxe faux-fur trim and satin-foam backing.
The fur slides are set to drop April 22. Though, Rihanna has already been incorporating them into her wardrobe for some time now, in case you need some styling cues from the Fenty creative director herself. For the launch, the shoe will come in a trio of colours: black, white, and shell (the latter is a soft pinkish hue, teased on Rihanna's Instagram this week).
Of course, this shoe style isn't without a runway precedent: Remember the furry-soled Gucci loafers that took the fashion world (and, consequently, street style) by storm? Rihanna's slides reverse the cozy formula, putting the soft stuff on display on a sportier (and more wallet-friendly) silhouette.
A pair will cost you $80 (£55). If the price feels steep for what are, essentially, decked-out shower shoes, just know that the slides are meant for a range of off-duty dressing scenarios, poolside and beyond — Rihanna "designed these slides with comfort and style in mind, having to travel extensively as part of her busy lifestyle," per a press release.
You can wear these with socks or without, depending on the setting (or the weather report). Only Rihanna could make the case for this: We're talking about the same person who convinced us, even if just for a second, that Uggs are making a comeback. So, we're certainly open to this furry sandal business.
Advertisement