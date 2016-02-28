You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Sneaker culture is all about exclusivity; who can get their hands on what before the inevitable sellout (and inevitable extremely high resale markup) — just look at Yeezys for proof. And whether or not Puma expected it to happen with its creepers (though, by tapping a name like Rihanna to design the kicks, we're guessing they knew exactly what they were doing), there's no denying that they were damn near impossible to score. And the new FENTY Puma by Rihanna shoe, The Trainer, is following suit.
A traditional fitness sneaker with a fashion-forward twist, The Trainer is a daring silhouette for Puma. But don't be distracted by its oversized tongue — the style is actually built to perform, thanks to its use of Ariaprene, a hi-tech version of neoprene that's secure yet breathable; additional heel thickness; and side support for multidirectional movement. Match that with Bad Gal RiRi's seal of approval, and, well, you've got one buzz-worthy pair of kicks.
Available in black, white, and red, this sporty new style has officially dropped at Puma, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's — and we're betting if they're anything like their predecessor, they won't last for long. Click through, nab a pair for yourself, and "Take a Bow." (If the stock is wiped by the time you're reading this, we've got some similar options worth going for, too.)
