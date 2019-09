Sneaker Heels Might Make A Comeback, Thanks To Rihanna

Remember those stiletto sneakers that had a moment in the early aughts? Well, Rihanna just might usher in their comeback via her role as creative director at Puma. There was plenty of footwear to discuss at her Fenty x Puma fall 2016 show last night (like RiRi's latest creeper styles), but those heeled sneakers, called the Formstrip stiletto bootie , sort of hogged all the attention (for better or worse).This is no Isabel Marant sneaker wedge situation. It's a full-on spindly stiletto propping up a super-sporty high-top sneaker style — and it's something Posh Spice would've adored (and surely owned in five different colorways).It's certainly a "love it or hate it" sort of style and its revival has been attempted before. Jeremy Scott trotted out an over-the-knee version (in a similar lemon-yellow hue), created in collaboration with Adidas, at his fall 2014 show . They subsequently cropped up in some street style shots on the likes of Vogue Japan's Anna Dello Russo . Scott was at the Fenty x Puma show, so he probably had a moment of déjà vu when RiRi's take on the style (especially the yellow version) hit the catwalk