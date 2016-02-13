Sneaker Heels Might Make A Comeback, Thanks To Rihanna

Remember those stiletto sneakers that had a moment in the early aughts? Well, Rihanna just might usher in their comeback via her role as creative director at Puma. There was plenty of footwear to discuss at her Fenty x Puma fall 2016 show last night (like RiRi's latest creeper styles), but those heeled sneakers, called the Formstrip stiletto bootie, sort of hogged all the attention (for better or worse).
This is no Isabel Marant sneaker wedge situation. It's a full-on spindly stiletto propping up a super-sporty high-top sneaker style — and it's something Posh Spice would've adored (and surely owned in five different colorways).
It's certainly a "love it or hate it" sort of style and its revival has been attempted before. Jeremy Scott trotted out an over-the-knee version (in a similar lemon-yellow hue), created in collaboration with Adidas, at his fall 2014 show. They subsequently cropped up in some street style shots on the likes of Vogue Japan's Anna Dello Russo. Scott was at the Fenty x Puma show, so he probably had a moment of déjà vu when RiRi's take on the style (especially the yellow version) hit the catwalk.
Though the shoes were definitely a focal point, there was a lot happening on the bag front as well. If you haven’t jumped on the backpack bandwagon yet, Rihanna might change your mind. There was an “over-the-top bomber jacket Bag,” according to a press release — a.k.a. a faux puffy black jacket in knapsack form that was tricked out with a furry hood and long, dangling sleeves. Or how about the Fur Waistbag, “fit with two pockets for you and your boo?”
The clothing was intended to be genderless: "[Rihanna] challenged traditional male and female silhouettes and blurred the lines between genders that are often times too rigid for her fashion tastes," according to a press release.
That equated to pieces like oversized, cozy-looking gray faux fur hoodies; tear-away, shiny anoraks; and laced-up track suits in black and white (and lots of lace-up detailing in general, including on hoodies sexily styled to reveal some cleavage and a bare shoulder, and a body-con black gown).
You’ll have to hang tight until September to buy these. The wait won't be as long for her latest slew of creepers, however, which hit stores in May. The Fenty Trainer will go on sale even sooner, February 26, the same day that Rihanna's Anti World Tour tour kicks off. As for those sporty stilettos, brace yourself for the possible redux of one of the more contentious footwear conceits of the past decade...
