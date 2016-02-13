In true Rihanna fashion (literally), Rihanna modeled her own Fenty x Puma runway presentation at New York Fashion Week. Comprised of sportswear heavily inspired by the singer’s inimitable style, Rihanna’s stylistic mode was essentially healthgoth 2.0 with a transfusion of street glamour.
The models — including supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid — stomped forth like an all-black-everything companion piece to Kanye’s Yeezy show, revealing deconstructed pieces featuring reworked interpretations of familiar looks. Like an Alexander Wang-circa-2010 reference, the models’ hair was coated in white paint in lieu of the typical slicked-back look. Nineties-goth touches like lace-up bodysuits and chokers added drama to basic essentials.
Beyond a powerhouse cast of models, the front row was a who’s-who of both music and fashion. Everyone from Chris Rock and Pete Wentz to Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour were in attendance.
More maximalist than minimalist, we can’t quite decide what we want to call it. Healthgoth? Wealthgoth? Gothleisure? Think on it.
The Puma by Rihanna collection goes on sale beginning September 2016. Click ahead to check out the looks.
