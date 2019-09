Surprise! Rihanna's New Puma Creepers Sold Out In 35 Minutes

You'd think four drops later, we'd have a little more luck at getting a pair of Fenty Pumas by Rihanna. Well, that wasn't the case. A representative for Puma confirmed that the latest release of Bad Gal RiRi's creepers sold out on its U.S. site in 35 minutes; they're also sold out at Opening Ceremony, Naked Copenhagen, and YCMC. (Shoutout to all the folks who woke up early with their credit cards in hand!) Stay tuned for a restock — our fingers are crossed!We got a first look at the latest drop from Rihanna's Fenty for Puma collection.A trio of creepers, the performer's first and fast-selling silhouette for the line, are set to drop on May 26, right in time for summer. And, as teased on Snapchat (and screengrabbed for prosperity) last week, the three new colorways are green-bordeaux, black satin, and all-white patent leather. They'll cost you $150 a pop, according to WWD So, set your alarm clocks!