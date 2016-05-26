Surprise! Rihanna's New Puma Creepers Sold Out In 35 Minutes

Update: You'd think four drops later, we'd have a little more luck at getting a pair of Fenty Pumas by Rihanna. Well, that wasn't the case. A representative for Puma confirmed that the latest release of Bad Gal RiRi's creepers sold out on its U.S. site in 35 minutes; they're also sold out at Opening Ceremony, Naked Copenhagen, and YCMC. (Shoutout to all the folks who woke up early with their credit cards in hand!) Stay tuned for a restock — our fingers are crossed!
Update May 18, 2016: We got a first look at the latest drop from Rihanna's Fenty for Puma collection.
A trio of creepers, the performer's first and fast-selling silhouette for the line, are set to drop on May 26, right in time for summer. And, as teased on Snapchat (and screengrabbed for prosperity) last week, the three new colorways are green-bordeaux, black satin, and all-white patent leather. They'll cost you $150 a pop, according to WWD.
So, set your alarm clocks!
This story was originally published on May 12, 2016.
Mark your calendars: Rihanna is coming back with more of her sell-out creeper sneakers later this month, according to Puma's Snapchat. Her Fenty label for the athletic brand is once again coming for your wallets with a new release of the style in three fresh looks.
The brand dropped the news on Wednesday via Snapchat (where it also teased Kylie Jenner's first campaign). Three new Fenty creeper colorways were revealed: white on white, green with a bordeaux stripe and gum sole, and black satin with a black sole. The screen then turns dark, bearing the numbers "5.26.16" — the expected drop date, per Footwear News.
Luckily, many were quick to screenshot the teaser images, so you can find the first look at the new styles on Instagram across various fan accounts.
Rihanna's Fenty creeper sneakers have been quite elusive to score; they instantly sold out during the first drop (and without immediate assurance of a restock, much to our dismay). The performer's furry sandals — her third shoe style for the label — proved to be an unlikely hit as well, crashing Puma's website and turning up quickly (at a premium) on eBay.
This have-to-have-it effect seems to work across shoe brands whenever RiRi is involved: Her tattoo-inspired denim capsule collection for Manolo Blahnik was equally buzzy and sold out speedily, despite the three- and four-figure price tags on individual styles.
These Puma sneakers are definitely easier on the wallet, though, so hopefully we'll have better luck scoring a pair this time. Puma reps couldn't provide further details on the trio of new hue combos (or confirm that drop date) at the moment, but we'll update if more information emerges.
