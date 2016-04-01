Check Out Kylie Jenner's First Puma Ad, Starring A Brand New Sneaker Style

Update: Ready to slip into Puma's new Fierce sneaker — the style Kylie Jenner helped introduce? The wait's over: The shoes became available today. The laceless shoe retails for $90. It's currently available in four colorways (but more hues will likely roll out as the year goes on). Expect the Fierce style, which is meant for both training and lounging around in, to crop up in Jenner's Instagram shots and Snapchats quite regularly.
This story was originally published on March 14, 2016.
Last month, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner had signed a deal with Puma, despite her brother-in-law's strong ties to competitor, Adidas. At that time, there was some very vocal opposition to the idea of Jenner working with Puma. Details were sparse, but on Sunday evening, we finally got a little more insight into what Kylie x Puma looks like.
Jenner was asked to debut Fierce, a new lightweight, laceless sneaker style meant for both performance and lifestyle wear, scheduled to drop April 1. (Puma first teased the photo shoot from set on Snapchat last week, but the brand deliberately obscured the footwear.) Aesthetically, with its boot-like look and slightly oversized tongue, the shoe resembles Rihanna's new Fenty Trainer. "Kylie Jenner represents the young and bright future of fashion and fitness for women and we are excited to have her be the face of this campaign," Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing for Puma, said of the campaign's casting in a statement.
Given Jenner's massive following, it's not surprising that this partnership will be pumped out hard on social media. Using the hashtag #FOREVERFIERCE, customers can share how they style the Fierce à la Jenner for a chance to win Puma goods.
Puma's investment in its women's business has proven to be pretty successful recently: The brand reported growth in its footwear category in Q4 of last year, as well as in its women's category, largely due to Rihanna's influence, according to Bloomberg. Surely, with Jenner's track record in selling out product, this partnership should bode equally well for Puma's bottom line.
