Check Out Kylie Jenner's First Puma Ad, Starring A Brand New Sneaker Style

Ready to slip into Puma's new Fierce sneaker — the style Kylie Jenner helped introduce? The wait's over: The shoes became available today. The laceless shoe retails for $90. It's currently available in four colorways (but more hues will likely roll out as the year goes on). Expect the Fierce style, which is meant for both training and lounging around in, to crop up in Jenner's Instagram shots and Snapchats quite regularly.This story was originally published on March 14, 2016.Last month, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner had signed a deal with Puma, despite her brother-in-law's strong ties to competitor, Adidas. At that time, there was some very vocal opposition to the idea of Jenner working with Puma. Details were sparse, but on Sunday evening, we finally got a little more insight into what Kylie x Puma looks like.