It's Official — Kylie Jenner Does Indeed Have A Deal With Puma

Update: Kylie Jenner is, in fact, partnering with Puma. "I am pleased and excited to be able to confirm that Puma is indeed working with Kylie Jenner,” Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing told Refinery29. “Kylie represents a fresh and exciting new era for fashion, and we couldn’t think of a more fitting and influential female to headline this campaign for Puma.” Jenner’s first Puma shoot will be out in April, when the brand's spring/summer women’s training campaign debuts. Sorry, Kanye, but you didn't call this one correctly...
This story was originally published on Wednesday, January 17th at 10:30 a.m.
Kylie Jenner's purported pair-up with Puma seems like it might become a reality soon. Last week, Us Weekly reported that Jenner had inked a seven-figure deal with the brand, as an ambassador, not a "full out" project on the same level as Rihanna's creative director gig, the magazine's source said.
On Monday, sneaker blog NiceKicks.com wrote that the partnership was really happening, as confirmed at a fashion tradeshow: "Today at Agenda Las Vegas, while stopping by the Puma booth at Liberty Fairs, we were able to confirm that the Kylie Jenner Puma partnership is in fact a go." NiceKicks.com also claims that Jenner has already done photo shoots for Puma as part of the deal.
We've reached out to Puma to confirm, and nope, the news isn't official (at least not yet). "We do not have any further information at the this time," a rep for the brand told us.
There's someone that definitely doesn't want this contract to be confirmed: Jenner's stepbrother-in-law, Kanye West. The day after Us Weekly wrote about the youngest Jenner's supposed brand pair-up, West took to Twitter (as he's fond of doing) to blast the deal in a duo of tweets.
"1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That's on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!" West tweeted. His Adidas allegiance runs deep, clearly, after collaborating with the brand for a few years on those sold-out Yeezy kicks. West followed that with another "back off" message: "Puma we gone give you your measly million dollars back!!! Never try to divide the family!!!"
Despite West's sportswear turf wars on Twitter, he did have something nice to say about a Puma production, sort of. After Rihanna's fall '16 Fenty x Puma show on Friday, West tweeted a photo of her bow at the show (in which she's decked out in Puma, of course), captioned: "Wow the paradigm has shifted, She killed it… everything is changed now!!!! Lil Sis kiiiiiiiilled this shit!!!!!!!"
Stay tuned for more details, if there's truth to the rumors (and we're guessing there is).
