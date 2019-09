Rihanna's Fenty creeper sneakers have been quite elusive to score; they instantly sold out during the first drop (and without immediate assurance of a restock, much to our dismay). The performer's furry sandals — her third shoe style for the label — proved to be an unlikely hit as well, crashing Puma's website and turning up quickly (at a premium) on eBay This have-to-have-it effect seems to work across shoe brands whenever RiRi is involved: Her tattoo-inspired denim capsule collection for Manolo Blahnik was equally buzzy and sold out speedily, despite the three- and four-figure price tags on individual styles.These Puma sneakers are definitely easier on the wallet, though, so hopefully we'll have better luck scoring a pair this time. Puma reps couldn't provide further details on the trio of new hue combos (or confirm that drop date) at the moment, but we'll update if more information emerges.