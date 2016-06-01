Rihanna's Style Guide For Beating The Heat

There's nothing like summer in the city, though getting through three months of sweltering temps in close quarters can necessitate some very strategic fashion choices. Not when you're Rihanna, though. RiRi's recent street style outings present a styling motto along the lines of: Why save this for red carpets only? Rising mercury be damned, the Bad Gal's been extending her bold and DGAF approach to fashion to her off-duty wear as well as her various business ventures. (Who else could successfully bring Puma creeper sneakers, tattoo-inspired Manolo Blahnik denim stilettos, and Star Trek-inclined Dior sunglasses to the masses?) We may still have a few weeks until the summer solstice, but Rihanna has already generously gifted us with myriad inventive style moves for the season.
There are many "rules" associated with summer dressing, but they certainly don't apply to Rihanna: She goes to Starbucks in a tulle party dress and steps out after dark in her robe and slippers. And passersby don't even seem to know the sartorial phenomena that just sauntered by. (Granted, you do see far stranger stuff on the streets of NYC.) Sure, many of her OOTDs may fall in the Only Rihanna Can Pull This Off camp. But that doesn't stop us from peeping (okay, gawking), and dreaming up our own micro-interpretations of them. Ahead, see Rihanna's take on summer dressing — it's certainly a welcomed change from the typical shorts-and-a-tee fare.
