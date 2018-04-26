Rihanna, Drake, & More Unfollow Kanye West After His MAGA Tweets

Kanye West's confusing and seemingly random return to Twitter has introduced fans to a new level of Kanye-ness. The rap king's tweets have covered a wide range of topics including ping pong, Get Out's sunken place, and, perhaps most controversially, Donald Trump.
Following a slew of tweets supporting the current POTUS, West tweeted about his "fire" MAGA hat, which prompted a response from Trump. In a confusing move, West then tweeted a picture of an Instagram post of Trump's tweet to the rapper. It's a journey.
my MAGA hat is signed ?????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
West's support for Trump quickly drew criticism from fans, and it seems that his friends are following suit. It appears that Drake, Rihanna, John Legend, and more have unfollowed West on Twitter, according to Business Insider.
Not one to stay mum on anything concerning him, West didn't stay silent on this issue either. After the onslaught of responses from friends, he went so far as to tweet photos of his texts with John Legend, who told Yeezy, "So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color."
Not all of West's friends were upset though. Some have actually come to his defense. While Chance The Rapper — who is featured on West's Life of Pablo album — didn't specifically reference West in his tweets, he did weigh in on the matter. "Black people don't have to be democrats," he wrote, before tweeting a GIF of a very awkward Jay-Z leaving a room.
Rumors that West was unfollowed by some 9 million users were cleared up in a statement from Twitter's spokesperson saying, "We can confirm that Kanye's follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon."
