A Guide To Kanye West's Twitter, Which Is Now A Philosophy Blog

On Twitter, he questions reality, the concept of time, and criticizes liars. He sounds like a pretentious teen who just got back from a transcendental meditation retreat. And it's weirdly exactly what everyone needs right now — whether you're a creator, a West fan, or someone looking for a new mantra, there's something for everyone on West's Twitter feed turned philosophy blog. His 2018 persona seems less Yeezy (less ego) and more Ye (more introspection). But it's a bit overwhelming to scroll through the long tweets (he clearly is a fan of the 280 character tweets), so I've sifted through the noise to bring you a condensed version of West's new existential workout plan.